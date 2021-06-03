The Lodi prep softball team had its losing streak hit five games after dropping games to Lake Mills and Sauk Prairie last week.
In their only Capitol North contest of the week, the Blue Devils fell 11-1 to host Lake Mills on May 25.
The Blue Devils then fell 21-8 to visiting Sauk Prairie last Friday.
The losses dropped Lodi to 4-12 overall. They are 1-7 in the Capitol North Conference.
The Blue Devils will close out the regular season on June 3 with a Capitol North home game against Watertown Luther Prep at 5 p.m.
Lake Mills 11 Lodi 1
Lodi suffered its second loss to Lake Mills this season. The L-Cats, who are tied with Poynette for the lead in the Capitol North, won 12-1 on May 4.
Lake Mills set the tone with four runs in the bottom of the second inning.
The L-Cats then blew the game open with a five-run outburst in the third.
Lodi scored its run in the top of the fifth on an RBI double by Lauren Burrows.
Lake Mills scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early with the mercy rule.
Burrows had two of the Blue Devils’ six hits. Sam Edge, Kaylan Warren, Rylee Schneider and Cadence Wipperfurth each had one hit.
Wipperfurth went the distance in the pitcher’s circle. She had was hurt by 13 walks.
Sauk Prairie 21 Lodi 8
The Blue Devils were unable to slow down Sauk Prairie’s offense. The Eagles came away with 21 runs on 16 hits.
The Eagles came out swinging right away with eight runs in the first inning.
Sauk Prairie erupted for 12 runs in the top of the third to increase the lead to 20-0.
Lodi’s offense got going with a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth.
Emma Krumpen and Burrows both had two-run singles in the bottom of the fourth, while Wipperfurth added an RBI single. The final two runs scored on an error.
Both teams scored a run in the fifth inning. Brianna Kurt had a run-scoring single for Lodi.
Krumpen, Mackenzie Christofferson and Wipperfurth each had two hits for the Blue Devils.
Krumpen and Wipperfurth both pitched for Lodi. They combined for four strikeouts and 15 walks.