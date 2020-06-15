On Friday, June 12, the Columbia County Drug Task Force conducted criminal interdiction on the Interstate corridor in Columbia County.
At approximately 9 p.m., deputies had contact with a vehicle in the Town of Dekorra for a registration violation. During this contact, the operator of the vehicle was determined to be Christopher Wiora, 34, of Portage. A K-9 unit was alerted to Wiora’s car and a search was conducted at which point Wiora was found to be in possession of approximately 8.2 grams of heroin, 16 schedule-2 stimulant prescription pills, other non-scheduled prescription pills, 0.7 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Information from this traffic stop led deputies to the Petro Truck Stop and Days Inn in the Town of Caledonia where six more subjects were located and taken into custody on various charges. A search was conducted in a room at the Days Inn and more illicit prescription medications, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana was located.
The following subjects were arrested by the Columbia County Drug Task Force. They are currently at the Columbia County Jail awaiting court appearances.
— Wiora is charged with possession, with intent to deliver heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule-2 controlled substance, possession of a prescription medication without a valid prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, OWI 2nd and misdemeanor bail jumping.
— Rainelle Cheever, 35, of Baraboo was charged with violation of probation.
— Gary Jordan, 56, of Portage was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping and violation of probation.
— Geoffrey Cooley-Lonetree, 38, of Wisconsin Dells was charged with resisting/obstructing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule-3 controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription without a valid prescription and a Juneau County warrant.
— Kaitlyn Goodell, 27, of Baraboo was charged with a Juneau County warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prescription without a valid prescription.
— Tanya Podoll, 42, of Reedsburg was charged with violation of probation, possession of a schedule-3 controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prescription without a valid prescription.
— Thomas Fieber, 36, of Baraboo was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription without a valid prescription, possession of THC, possession of Schedule-1 narcotics and violation of probation.
If you have information regarding drug activity in Columbia County, please contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS or by visiting www.p3tips.com/1175.
