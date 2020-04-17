Another arrest was made in conjunction with the two inmates who escaped from Columbia Correction Institution in Portage during the early morning of Thursday, April 16.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday, April 17, that four detectives arrested Holly Marie Zimdahl, 46, of Pardeeville the night before in connection to the escape. Zimdahl is a civilian kitchen worker at Columbia Correction Institution.
James Robert Newman, 36, and Thomas E. Deering, 47, escaped CCI at 4:25 a.m. Thursday and were reportedly picked up by a vehicle at the Poynette Piggly Wiggly around 6 a.m. That vehicle traveled south on Highway 51.
The two inmates were arrested the morning of April 17 in Illinois by Rockford police after someone from Miss Carly’s homeless shelter called the department.
