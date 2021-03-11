The Lodi girls swim team is heading into the alternate spring season with a small roster, but the Blue Devils are hopeful their talent level will lead to success.
“We are a small team with only 13 swimmers,” Lodi coach Jerica Robinson said. “But, the girls have a great attitude and are loving this opportunity to compete.”
The Lady Blue Devils had to move to the spring after the COVID-19 pandemic for the fall season to be postponed.
The ongoing pandemic has forced a number of changes, including a limited schedule.
“We are very spread out in the pool,” Robinson said. “Generally, there is some real competition at practice and drive between swimmers while training. We have had to adjust to strictly using the clock to compete with. Meets are different. We are missing the crowds reactions. But again, getting to swim and compete is the main focus, and we are so happy to be doing it.”
Last season, the Lady Blue Devils finished sixth at the Badger North Conference Meet. Waunakee claimed its fifth straight title.
Lodi then placed ninth at the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo Sectional, but more importantly, they had their first state qualifier since 2011. Senior Brooke Presny punched her ticket in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
At state, Presny came away with 12th place in the 200 freestyle and 15th place in the 100 butterfly.
Ella Puls is expected to lead the he Lady Blue Devils this spring. She just missed out on a trip to state after placing 10th in the 100 breaststroke at sectionals. She set a new school record in the event with her time of 1 minute, 11.56 seconds.
Pumas placed fourth in the 200 individual medley and fifth in the 100 breaststroke at last season’s conference meet.
“She has a big opportunity to break some more records and do well in the postseason,” Robinson said. “She has the work ethic, and talent. But because we are competing in the alternate swim season, there will only be one division and we will be in with some really big schools. But, I know that she is up for the challenge.”
Because of all the changes this season, Robison has had to adjust the team’s goals.
“We lost some strong senior leaders and talent from last year, but this year we have a great group of young ladies that have been doing a stellar job in the water,” Robinson said. “This year we are focusing on our swims, because we are swimming against some really big schools. The ladies have been doing a fabulous job of maintaining focus to improve their times.”
While there will be no conference meet or events this spring, there is still a chance the WIAA will hold a postseason for the teams competing.
“We have no definitive conference, but we are still swimming two meets per week,” Robinson said. “We have been told that we will be having a sectional event, and possibly a state event. Being able to have those meets are the most important. We are turning our focus to having the best taper possible for those meets.”
