In celebration of its 48th anniversary, Cousins Subs is offering a 48-cent delivery charge for all orders over the weekend. Sandwich lovers can order their favorite deli fresh and grilled-to-order subs and made-to-order sides online or through the Cousins Subs mobile app with a 48-cent delivery fee.
No promotional code is needed as all delivery orders will automatically qualify for this discount. The promotion is valid now through close of business on Sunday, June 21. In addition, all Cousins Club members will receive one point for every dollar they spend on their delivery order.
