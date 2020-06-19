Some of Wisconsin’s finest young musicians are about to meet up for the first-ever Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) High School State Honors “Virtual” Camp.
Amidst the current challenges caused by COVID-19, WSMA remains committed to providing a prestigious experience for Honors students who worked hard to earn their spot in the 2020 High School State Honors Music Project.
Three Lodi High School students will be members of the camp — Jonah Jette, Medora Richards and Rachel Zajicek. Both Jette and Richards are listed in the Mixed Choir Ensemble, with Jette a tenor and Richards an alto. Zajicek is listed in the Treble Choir as an alto No. 1.
All students will engage in holistic lessons that incorporate several musical aspects of the programmed repertoire — history, theory, style, composition, text and culture — connect with composers from around the world and work with coaches and peers in daily sectionals that focus on technique and skill in a personalized setting.
The summer camp is a unique and essential component to the High School State Honors Music Project experience as it is the first opportunity selected students have to meet the conductor and interact with other members of their ensemble. During the camp, students meet virtually via Zoom and Google Meet three times a day for four days.
Camp dates are as follows: June 20-23 for Band, Mixed Choir and Jazz Ensemble; and June 24-27 for Orchestra and Treble Choir. After camp, students will master their music for the chosen piece(s) and make a recording of themselves performing their part. The final performance on Oct. 29 will be the premier of the virtual performances.
“WSMA is proud to connect youth with this virtual Honors experience so they can continue their musical learning and growth, even during social distancing restrictions,” said WSMA Program Director Victoria Donahue in a news release.
WSMA High School State Honors Music Project auditions were held in seven sites across the state in February. Of the more than 1,500 auditions, 426 students in grades 9-11 were invited to be part of the ensembles.
The 2020 WSMA High School State Honors Projects conductors are as follows.
Band — Pamela Bowen Bustos, UW-Superior
Orchestra — Thomas Dickey, Oklahoma State University
Jazz Ensemble — Michael Dease, Michigan State University
Mixed Choir — Lauren Fowler-Calisto, William Paterson University
Treble Choir — Axel Theimer, Saint John’s University and College of Saint Benedict
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.