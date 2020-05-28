Eleven area students are set to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. However, the spring commencement has been rescheduled for Oct. 10 to honor the nearly 3,600 graduates.
Among the area graduates are:
—Matthew Beyer, Lodi (College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts)
—Moriah Malig, Lodi (Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration)
—Jenna Meylor, Lodi (Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration)
—Tessa Miskimen, Lodi (College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts)
—Miranda Senger, Lodi (College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science)
—Charles Wessberg, Lodi (College of Health Sciences, Master of Science)
—Madeline Redell, Poynette, (College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts)
—Brianna Bernett, Pardeeville (College of Health Sciences, Master of Science)
—Erin Mergen, Pardeeville (School of Education, Master of Science)
—Alissa Shortreed, Pardeeville, (College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering)
—Brielle Shortreed, Pardeeville (College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science)
