Sierra Sachtjen of Lodi was named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota. Sachtjen is majoring in Nursing.
Dean's List members must have achieved a 3.75 GPA or above on a 4.0 scale. The College of St. Scholastica would like to commend Sachtjen for honorable academic achievements.
St. Scholastica is a 108-year-old private, independent college founded in the Catholic Benedictine tradition. It is nationally recognized for quality and value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.