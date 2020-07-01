The City of Lodi will be celebrating Susie the Duck Day in a different style this year.
On Saturday, Aug. 8, there will be no festival, parade or duck races. Instead, area business, with the help of the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, will be putting together special deals that will be available for one day only.
It encourages the public to shop, eat and play at their leisure, while also helping and supporting area business.
According to the Chamber of Commerce, the purpose of the one-day celebration this year is “to provide our community and surrounding communities with a day of fun and to raise support for our business community.”
There’s also the hope that this year’s version of the annual celebration will jumpstart “the road to recovery from the recent pandemic.”
One way to help the cause this year is through the purchase of a yard sign to promote Susie the Duck Day and help raise funds for local businesses that were negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. One sign costs $10, but for $25, you can receive a yard sign and one entry into a raffle. All proceeds will be given back into the Lodi & Lake Wisconsin Business Community.
For more information and to purchase yard signs, go to www.lodilkaewisconsin.org and click on the ‘Events’ tab to access the Susie the Duck Day page. You may also visit the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
Confirmed offers for Aug. 8
As of Monday, June 29, the following offers have been submitted by area business:
Lodi Alpaca’s Uptown (133 S. Main Street) — Spend $50 or more, get a free beer bread; spend $100 or more, get a free Belgian Chocolate Tea; spend $200 or more, get a free Canvas Alpaca Tote.
Log Tavern Pizza Co. (W10896 Spring Creek Road) — Get a free 10-inch Susie Sticks with purchase of 16-inch or larger pizza if you mention Susie the Duck.
The Hair Haven Salon (W10623 Gallagher Street) — Get $25 off your first color service at the salon if booked during the months of August, September or October.
Lodi Sausage Co. (150 S. Main Street) — Mention Susie the Duck and receive $5 off your purchase of $10 or more.
Three Bats in the Belfry (203 Portage Street) — Pick-A-Duck Percentage Off (up to 25 percent off of whole regular-priced purchase)
Lodi Valley Suites (N1440 Highway 113) — Book four nights and get 15 percent off.
Ferry Landing Concessions (217 Wisconsin St., Merrimac) — $1 of waffle cone purchase if Susie the Duck is mentioned at time of purchase.
For an updated list of offers, visit www.lodilakewisconsin.org/Susie.html.
