The Lodi prep baseball team has picked the right time to play its best baseball of the season.
The Blue Devils closed out the regular season with an 8-2 Capitol North Conference victory over visiting Lakeside Lutheran on June 7.
Lodi finished 6-4 in the Capitol North to tie Lakeside Lutheran for second place behind champion Columbus (9-1).
Fifth-seeded Lodi then earned its fourth straight win after opening the WIAA Division 2 playoffs with a 3-2 triumph over fourth-seeded Wisconsin Dells at the Woodside Sports Complex.
The win streak pushed Lodi to 11-10 overall.
The Blue Devils traveled to top-seeded Adams-Friendship for a regional final earlier this week. A recap will be in next week’s Enterprise.
The sectional semifinal and championship games will be held in Brodhead on June 22.
Lodi 8 Lakeside Lutheran 2
The Blue Devils used a five-run fifth inning to sprint past the Warriors in the regular-season finale.
Lodi grabbed its first lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning on a double by Carson Richter.
After Lakeside Lutheran tied the game in the top of the third, the Blue Devils regained the lead for good with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Finn Melchior plated the first run with a triple, while Richter followed with a run-scoring single.
Leading 3-2, Lodi grabbed all the momentum in the fifth. Trey Traeder provided the big hit in the frame with a two-run triple. Brady Ziegler and Chance Meier both belted RBI doubles, while another run scored on a passed ball.
Melchior, Richter and Keegan Fleischman each collected two hits in the win.
Fleischman pitched the first six innings and had nine strikeouts and two walks on his way to the win. Ziegler pitched the final frame.
Lodi 3 Wisconsin Dells 2
The Blue Devils trailed twice in the regional opener, but found a way to get the victory.
Wisconsin Dells took its first lead with a run in the bottom of the third inning.
Lodi briefly tied the game on a run-scoring single by Mitchell Lane in the top of the fourth.
The Chiefs regained the lead, 2-1, in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Blue Devils garnered the eventual game-winning runs in the top of the fifth.
The game was tied after Fleischman scored on a ground ball by Carson Possehl. Then Ziegler came home on a double to right by Melchior.
Melchior and Lane both had two hits to pace Lodi.
Possehl and Melchior both pitched for the Blue Devils. They combined for nine strikeouts and three walks.