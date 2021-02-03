The Lodi prep wrestling team was in jeopardy of having its regional title streak snapped last Saturday. The Blue Devils found themselves in second place late in the tournament.
The Blue Devils righted the ship with a strong final round to win the WIAA Division 2 Richland Center Regional. It was their 27th straight regional crown.
“In the final round our guys went 9-3 to secure the team win,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said. “We were trailing heading into the finals, but these guys understood what needed to happen and they went out and did it.”
The Blue Devils finished the tournament with 215.5 points, while Adams-Friendship (190.5) and Wisconsin Dells (179) were second and third, respectively.
In Division 2, the top two place finishers at each weight class advance to sectionals.
Lodi had 113-pounder Parker Heintz, 120-pounder Owen Breunig, 126-pounder Chandler Curtis, 132-pounder Dean Finney, 145-pounder Zane Licht and 182-pounder Jacob Benson punch their respective tickets to sectionals. Heintz, Breunig, Curtis, Licht and Benson all claimed regional titles.
Parker garnered the title after recording two pins. He pinned Wisconsin Dells’ Will Van Dinter in 3 minutes, 41 seconds in the championship match.
“This was the first event of the season for Parker,” Endres said. “So, to watch him go out and dominate the way he did was impressive.”
Breunig needed overtime to earn his crown. He edged Wisconsin Dells’ Chase Theiss 10-8 in overtime in the finals.
“Owen Breunig did just a tremendous job to walk away as a regional champion,” Endres said. “He trailed in both his semifinal and finals matches but gritted out some tough victories. I really think it could be a breakthrough moment in his career.”
Curtis was on the mat for just over two minutes on Saturday after recording a pair of first-period falls. He pinned Adams-Friendship’s Jordan Dolata in 1:12 in the finals.
Licht was also very impressive in the finals. He needed just 3:41 to earn a 15-0 technical fall over Adams-Friendship’s Zach Presley in the championship match.
Benson is advancing to sectionals after pinning Wisconsin Dells’ Dylan Warren in 3:55 in the final round.
“For Jacob Benson, our lone senior, to win a regional title after not wrestling last year was incredible,” Endres said. “We’re really glad he came back out for wrestling.”
Finney is moving on after finishing in second place. He dropped a 12-4 major decision to River Valley’s Cole White in the finals.
“Dean was the fourth seed and had a big upset win in the semifinals to take out the No. 1 seed and advance to the finals,” Endres said. “He has a lot of skills and is showing them at the end of the year.”
The Blue Devils had 106-pounder Levi Ness, 152-pounder Evan Stevenson, 160-pounder Ashton McDonald, 170-pounder Will Long and 195-pounder Noah Johnson place third on Saturday.
Ness pinned Adams-Freindship’s Blayde Wallner in 2:27 in the third-place match.
Stevenson recorded a fall in 1:05 against Wisconsin Dells’ Elicia Leonard in the third-place match. He then got a second-place wrestleback against Adams-Friendship’s James Kujawa and lost 19-2.
McDonald won by forfeit in the third-place match, while Will Long downed Adams-Friendship’s Ty Splinter 7-0.
“For many of us, the match of the tournament was watching Will Long win a huge head-to-head matchup for us,” Endres said. “Will has worked hard and improved so much. It is so rewarding to see his hard work paying off.”
Johnson got a chance to wrestleback for second place after pinning River Valley’s Jacob Bindl in 3:35 in the third-place match. However, he lost 8-6 to Wisconsin Dells’ Lennon Stroede in the wrestleback.
The Blue Devils’ Mason Lane (138) and Ben LiChucki (heavyweight) both finished in fourth place, while Kaleb Bowman (220) was fifth.
Lodi will return to Richland Center for the sectional this Saturday.
