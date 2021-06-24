The Lodi prep softball team had a short run in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs last week. The eighth-seeded Blue Devils fell 10-2 to top-seeded Mount Horeb in a regional semifinal on June 14.
The Blue Devils lost their final eight games of the season and finished with an overall record of 4-15.
Mount Horeb followed it up with a 13-3 victory over Sauk Prairie to win the regional title.
Lodi had a hard time slowing down the Vikings’ offense. Mount Horeb finished the game with 17 hits, while holding the Blue Devils to four.
The Vikings opened their scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first inning on a home by Lucy Dahlk.
Mount Horeb exploded for five runs in the bottom of the second to increase the lead to 7-0. Dahlk highlighted the frame with a two-run single.
The Blue Devils finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth inning. Lauren Burrows came home on a double by Mackenzie Christofferson for the first run. Christofferson then scored on a single to right field by Rylee Schneider.
The Vikings picked up three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Camden Shepherd had an RBI triple in the inning, while Jordan Murray and Jordyn Holman added run-scoring singles.
Burrows, Christofferson, Kaylan Warren and Schneider each had a hit for the Blue Devils.
Emma Krumpen pitched all six innings for Lodi. She came away with a strikeout and two walks.
Holmen went 4-for-4 to lead Mount Horeb at the plate. Dahlk and Murray both collected three hits for the Vikings, while Morgan Brummer and Shepherd added two each.
Dahlk went the distance in the pitcher’s circle for Mount Horeb. She struck out 13 batters, while walking just two.