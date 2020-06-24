The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Wisconsin by taking part in the Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign, which runs until July 5.
Despite advances in vehicle technologies, wearing a seat belt remains the most important and effective step motorists can take to prevent being injured or killed in a traffic crash. Simple actions such as buckling up, watching your speed and driving alert will help prevent many crashes and injuries. Airbags are an important safety enhancement, but only seat belts can prevent motorists from being ejected or thrown around inside a vehicle during a crash.
Currently, Wisconsin’s seat belt use rate stands at 90.2 percent — the highest ever. Still, 44 percent of the car and light truck occupants killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes last year were not buckled up.
Last year in Wisconsin, there were 41,654 traffic convictions for failure to wear a seat belt.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing patrols during the seat belt campaign and will focus on improving traffic safety by addressing all observed traffic violations. Motorists are reminded to buckle up, drive sober, and avoid distractions while driving.
