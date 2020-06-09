Three area students were recently named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee.
Morgan Kazer of Lodi, David Willson of Pardeeville and Tierney Woodward of Poynette all received the honor.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List at WLC, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
UW-Superior’s Dean’s List for spring semester
Poynette’s Bailey Wakefiled was recently named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.5 GPA in the semester.
