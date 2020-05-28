Lodi Public Library is hiring a qualified individual as Library Page. The primary responsibilities of the position are to shelve library materials and maintain the order of the collection. Other duties include: filling holds for library patrons, preparing new materials for circulation, assisting with opening and closing procedures, and assisting desk staff with a variety of other duties as needed.
Desired qualifications include a high level of attention to detail, an ability to accurately shelve library materials according to the Dewey Decimal System, and an eagerness to learn other duties as assigned. Physical requirements of the job include frequent kneeling, standing, rolling carts, and lifting boxes and books.
Library pages work up to seven hours a week. Hours usually include one shift during the week and one Saturday per month. Starting wage is $8.50 per hour. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest to Library Director Alex LeClair at aleclair@lodipubliclibrary.org or to the library at 130 Lodi Street, Lodi, WI 53555. Applications must be received no later than Monday, June 8 at 5 p.m.
Minimum age requirement is 14 years old. High school students are encouraged to apply.
