On Friday, April 10, Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith welcomed a new face to his staff — Lieutenant William Nichols.
Nichols has more than 23 years experience in law enforcement. During that time, he has served as a patrol officer, corporal, detective and law enforcement dive rescue team leader.
Nichols has also served as an EMT and firefighter. He has worked in the private industry as a loss prevention specialist, and owned and operated a small business for 19 years.
“Lieutenant Nichols brings a wealth of training and enthusiasm to this news role in Lodi,” Chief Smith said in a news release. “Lieutenant Nichols joins the Lodi Police Department at a time where leadership, education and community involvement is valued. Lt. Nichols is well trained and has the skill set needed to assist the leadership in the department now and in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.