The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,660 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the 2020 spring semester.
Full-time undergraduates who earned GPAs of 3.9 to 4.0 were given the Highest Honors designation. High honor citations go to those with GPAs from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with GPAs from 3.5 to 3.74.
The following area students — organized by hometown — were named to the list, with designated honor listed.
Lodi
— Gloria Bilse, sophomore, High Honors
— Sarah Ryan, senior, Highest Honors
— Amy Stone, senior, Honors
Poynette
— Mikayla Sorge, sophomore, Honors
— Riley Wadzinski, senior, Highest Honors
Pardeeville
— Nathan Goebel, junior, Honors
— Miranda Gorsuch, junior, Highest Honors
— Kayla Guenther, junior, Highest Honors
— Rebecca Ives, senior, Highest Honors
— Jameson Nedza, junior, Honors
— Thomas Yelk, senior, High Honors
