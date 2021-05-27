In-between losses to Lake Mills and Sauk Prairie, the Lodi girls soccer team earned its first victory of the season last week.
The Blue Devils snapped a four-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over visiting Columbus on May 20.
Lodi dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker to visiting Lake Mills on May 18.
In their third home game of the week, the Blue Devils were roughed up by Sauk Prairie 10-0 last Saturday.
Lodi (1-5-1 overall) moved to 1-2-1 in the Capitol Conference.
The Blue Devils will host Mount Horeb. on May 27 and then will travel to Evansville this Friday. Both non-conference games will start at 6:45 p.m.
Lake Mills 4 Lodi 3
The Blue Devils overcame a three-goal deficit, but Lake Mills thwarted the comeback effort with the winning goal with less than four minutes to play.
The L-Cats opened the game with three goals by Ava Stelter.
Lodi finally got on the scoreboard during the 39th minute. Taylor Peterson scored off an assist by Graysn Schmidt.
The Blue Devils cut the deficit to 3-2 before the first half came to an end with a goal by Lea Traeder. Paris Rose had the assist.
Lodi tied the game midway through the second half after a goal by Anna Balfanz. Rose had her second assist.
Shelter scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute.
Blue Devil goalie Olivia Lange had three saves.
Lodi 1 Columbus 0
Lodi’s defense was the story in its first victory of the season.
Lange had a stellar game. She preserved the shutout with four saves.
Peterson recorded the game-winning goal three minutes into the second half. Schmidt had the assist.
Lodi finished with nine shots on goal. Schmidt led the way with three, while Peterson had two.
Sauk Prairie 10 Lodi 0
Sauk Prairie erupted for six goals in the first half and never let up.
Katelyn Fishnick, Jenna Pistono, Faith Holler, Naomi Breunig, Lexi Been and Ellery Apel each scored a goal for the Eagles in the first half.
The Eagles kept the pressure on with four more goals in the second half. Breunig had a pair of goals in the second half, while Alexis Klemm and McKayla Paukner scored one each.
Lange came away with 12 saves during a busy night.