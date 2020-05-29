The Lodi Police Department and the Poynette Police Department are each looking for a police officer to join their respective forces.
Chief Eric Fisher announced in his monthly report at the May 26 Poynette Village Board meeting that Officer DuBois will resign from his position. His last day on the force will be June 30. DuBois’ wife received a job offer in Milwaukee and the couple plans to move closer to that area later in the summer.
The job opening in Poynette has been posted and the department is hopeful to begin the interview process before DuBois’ final day in order to eliminate a gap between DuBois and his replacement.
In Lodi, news of an opening for an officer was posted on the city’s website and the police department’s Facebook page.
“The City of Lodi is seeking a uniformed police officer to provide services of police and traffic control and enforcement, accident investigation, crime prevention and investigation to serve the community citizens,” the post stated on the city’s website.
The department has been understaffed, which also recently added Lieutenant Williams Nichols to the force.
Qualifications to apply for the open position include a high school diploma or GED equivalent, prior police experience, 60 college credits is preferred and capability to be certified by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Standards Board.
The annual salary for the position is in the range of $53,000-$61,400. All those wishing to apply may go to the “Employment Section” on the homepage of the city’s website at www.cityoflodi.us.
Application for the Lodi position will remain open until June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.