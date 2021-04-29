After four convincing wins to open the alternate fall season, the Lodi prep football team faced its biggest challenge of the abbreviated season last Friday. The Blue Devils took on undefeated Columbus in Fall River.
It turned into a battle to the end. Lodi got a 24-yard field goal by Chandler Curtis with 6 seconds remaining to garner a 17-14 victory.
The Blue Devils improved to 5-0 overall, while Columbus fell to 4-1.
Neither team’s offense was able to get much going in the first three quarters of the game, but then they exploded for a combined 24 points in the fourth stanza.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Blue Devils got on the scoreboard with 5 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the first half. Quinn Faust tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Chance Meier. Curtis added to the extra-point kick to put Lodi up 7-0.
Lodi still led 7-0 entering the fourth quarter.
Columbus finally picked up some points early in the fourth quarter. Corbin Hynes had a 28-yard field goal.
The Blue Devils looked to have a lot of momentum after Lucas Heyroth broke loose for a 78-yard touchdown run with 7:23 left in the game. Curtis added the extra-point kick to up the lead to 14-3.
Columbus made things interesting after a 5-yard touchdown run by William Cotter with 4:06 remaining. Cotter then passed to Caden Brunell for the two-point conversion to trim the deficit to 14-11.
The Cardinals then tied the game with 1:40 left with a 28-yard field goal by Hynes.
Lodi quickly moved the ball down field to set up the winning field goal by Curtis.
Quinn Faust finished the game 11-of-18 passing for 100 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Heyroth had a monster game running the ball. He finished with 238 yards rushing and a touchdown on 24 carries.
Connor Faust had a team-high six catches for 35 yards for the Blue Devils, while Curtis added two catches for a team-best 42 yards.
Alex Rashid registered a team-high nine tackles for Lodi, while Connor Faust chipped in seven. Heyroth had a sack.
Cotter led Columbus with 40 yards rushing and a touchdown on nine carries. He was also 12-of-29 passing for 122 yards.
The Blue Devils will try to finish off a perfect spring this Saturday. They will host Kewaunee at 1 p.m. at Blue Devil Stadium.
