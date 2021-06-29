The Lodi prep baseball team had its hopes of a trip to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament dashed after a heartbreaking 5-3 loss to Mount Horeb in the sectional semifinals in Brodhead on June 22.
“The guys gave a great effort,” Lodi coach Rodney Curtis said. “Early in the year when we got down three or four runs, that was the end of it. But, that was not the case here. They battled to the end.”
The Blue Devils were looking for their fourth trip to the state, their first since 2016.
Lodi finished the season with an overall record of 13-11.
“With all we had to deal with this year, it is a testament to the character of this group that we were playing our best baseball at the end of the year,” Curtis said.
The Vikings had their season come to an end one game later. They fell 12-9 to Jefferson in the sectional championship game.
Mount Horeb struck first in the sectional semifinal with a run in the top of the first inning on a home run by Jonas Kittoe.
The Blue Devils grabbed their only lead of the game after plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning. Mitchell Lane scored on a ground ball by Keegan Fleischman, while Mason Lane came home on a single to center field by Brady Ziegler.
“I knew we were going to be able to score runs, it was just a question of how many,” Curtis said.
The Vikings regained the lead, 4-2, in the top of the third after garnering three runs. Kittoe, Kolton Schaller and Ethan Steinhoff each drove in a run.
Mount Horeb picked up its final run on an RBI single by Kian Preimesberger in the top of the sixth inning.
After getting just one runner on base in the fifth and sixth frames, Lodi made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh.
Ziegler started things in the bottom of the seventh with a one-out walk, while Carson Possehl followed with a single.
Ziegler came around to score on a double to the gap in right-center field by Finn Melchior.
Then with two outs, Mitchell Lane drew a walk to load the bases.
But, with the winning run on first base, Mount Horeb relief pitcher Carter Ackerman got a ground ball to end the game.
“The guys did their best to rally in the last inning,” Curtis said. “I was proud of their effort.”
Ziegler and Possehl both finished the game with two hits.
Possehl started on the mound and pitched the first four innings. He had four strikeouts and two walks.
Melchior had two strikeouts and a walk in three innings of relief.
Ray Woller, Kittoe, Schaller and Steinhoff each had two hits for the Vikings.
Ethan Tranel and Carter Ackerman both pitched for Mount Horeb. They combined for three strikeouts and four walks.
The sectional semifinal marked the end for Lodi’s senior class of Possehl, Ziegler, Trey Trader, Carson Richter, Connor Faust, Chance Meier, Zach Dolson and Melchior.
“They are an amazing group,” Curtis said. “They have played together for a long time. To see them get to this point was great. We always knew they were good enough.”