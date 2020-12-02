The Lodi prep volleyball team decided to forgo its season this fall and play in an abbreviated spring schedule. The Blue Devils have set up a 15-match schedule for the spring.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIAA allowed teams to move their seasons from the fall to the spring.
The Blue Devils will get underway with a home match against visiting Cambridge at 6:45 p.m. on March 2.
The Lady Blue Devils will then have a long stretch of road matches. They will play in Columbus at 6:45 p.m. on March 4, in Evansville at 11:30 a.m. on March 6, in New Glarus at 6:45 p.m. on March 9, in Deerfield at 7:30 p.m. on March 11 and at Wisconsin Heights at 10:30 a.m. on March 13.
Lodi will be back at home again on March 16. They will host long-time rival Poynette at 6:45 p.m.
The Blue Devils will also be at home on March 18. They will face Belleville at 6:45 p.m.
The Lady Blue Devils will get a second shot at Cambridge on the road at 10:30 a.m. on March 20.
In its longest home stretch of the season, Lodi will host Wisconsin Heights (March 22), Columbus (March 23) and New Glarus (March 25). All three matches will start at 6:45 p.m.
The Blue Devils will be on the road on April 6. They will play in Poynette at 6:45 p.m.
Lodi will close out the spring season on April 8 at 6:45 p.m. in Belleville.
Last season, the Lady Blue Devils finished 5-5 in the Capitol North Conference to tie Watertown Luther Prep for third place behind Lakeside Lutheran (10-0) and Lake Mills (8-2).
The Blue Devils upset Richland Center 3-2 in the opening round of last year’s WIAA Division 2 postseason, but lost 3-0 to top-seeded Platteville in the regional semifinals.
Lodi finished 16-20 overall last season.
The Lady Blue Devils will have to replace two all-conference players this spring with the graduation of Amanda Miller and Kaitlyn Sharkey. Both were second-team all-conference picks.
Senior Jaden Kolinski was also a second-team All-Capitol North Conference selection last season and will be a key player this year.
Seniors also looking to make an impact on the court this fall are Zhu Ian Ness, Paige Walzer, Morgan McNeill and Taylor Ripp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.