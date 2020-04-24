Ann Groves Lloyd conducted her first Common Council meeting for the City of Lodi as mayor on April 21. But before doing so, she had to be sworn in by City Clerk Dawn Collins.
After Collins swore in Groves Lloyd to her new position, she swore in Peter Tonn who won re-election as an alderperson.
It was also the first virtual meeting held by the council under the “Safer at Home” order.
To go along with the theme, Lieutenant Willam Nichols was officially sworn into his position for the Lodi Police Department. He had been in the role for nearly a week prior to the meeting.
Also at the meeting, two alderpersons were appointed to their positions. Steve Clemens, who has served on the Board of Trustees for the Village of Dane, fills the position vacated by Groves Lloyd after her mayoral victory. He has also served as Dane Village President in the past. Clemens’ term is for one-year, and the position will be up for re-election in April 2021.
Nick Strasser was also appointed as an alderperson. He has been in the city for five years and was one of the write-in candidates that appeared on ballots. According to Groves Lloyd, he did not receive the most write-in votes, but the person who did, chose not to accept the bid for alderperson. The choice then went to Strasser.
The board chose Rich Stevenson for the position of Council President for another one-year term.
As a way to get up to speed and on the same page, Groves Lloyd sent the department heads an email, asking them questions about how they were operating during the COVID-19 situation.
EMS Chief Russ Schafer said that operations have changed completely, from what is done in the station and how the department conducts itself. He said on calls, staff is going to the door alone to first assess the overall situation. Staff then makes an educated decision on how to handle things.
“We’re trying to protect our workers, and their families,” Schafer said.
The biggest effect was to the employee’s emotional levels. Many of Lodi’s staff is volunteer, who continually weigh the risks to benefits of being currently on call. If someone is sick, they are told to stay home until they are symptom free for 72 hours.
“We’re not a large service, so even if we lose one, it affects us,” Schafer said.
Schafer said there is a plan with Waunakee and Cross Plains to cross-staff, if needed, so all three can continue to get ambulances out as needed.
Police Chief Wayne Smith said the lone downfall he sees from the COVID-19 situation is that people can’t come in and ask questions and interact with the officers in that different capacity.
Th department is talking to people outside during calls, rather than going in homes.
He said the department is at the bare minimum of officers now, so “it won’t take much for us to be in trouble.”
A plan was made with the county to make sure all departments have the staff needed, much like EMS
Pat Staszak, Public Works Director of Operations, said that a few workers had been in quarantine, including himself after an out of the country trip.
“So we lost a little productivity,” he said.
Staszak said that crew members are utilizing as many vehicles as they see fit. If workers can take multiple vehicles, they should do so, but sometimes two people are in the same truck. It all depends on the nature of the job that needs to be done.
Staszak said he told the crew to sanitize trucks and other things as they see fit.
He said that residents may start to push back on some aspects regarding the “Safer at Home”, and have done a little bit already. Public Works had taped off park equipment, but see that it gets ripped down at times.
He said it’s just people becoming restless as the weather gets warmer. He questioned if the same will be done if the city pool doesn’t open at its scheduled date as well.
The city will prepare all facilities to open, whenever the “Safer at Home” order is lifted, so there is no delay in the transition period.
Director of Administration Julie Ostrander said the city is taking park reservations for dates currently beyond the “Safer at Home” order, but will refund residents if things are still closed by the date chosen.
Collins said that more than 50% of the city voted in the recent election and that 942 did so by absentee ballot. She was applauded by the council for how things were run.
“Everything we learned from the CDC, we implemented,” Collins said of April 7.
In other news, the Council approved to special assess for the Pond Street improvement project. It involves all property fronting both sides of Pond Street from Fair Street easterly and northerly to its intersection with Elizabeth Street.
The project includes putting in curbs and gutters and some replacement of sidewalks in that area. Under the resolution, “the total amount assessed against the property shall not exceed the total cost of improvements.”
Property owners affected will be notified by the city at a later date for a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. May 19, prior to the council’s next meeting.
Appointing committee and commission members
The meeting concluded with resolutions for Groves Lloyd to appoint others to specific commissions and committees. The appointments are as follows:
Columbia County Economic Development Corporation — Julie Ostrander will continue to be the City of Lodi representative. It is a one-year term that expires April 30, 2021.
Economic Development Committee — Alderpersons Tonn, Stevenson and Eric Hansen (chair) will serve one-year terms.
Finance and Human Resources Committee — Alderpersons Tonn, Strasser, Suzanne Miller, Hansen, Clemens and Stevenson (Chair) will serve one-year terms.
Public Safety Committee — Alderpersons Hansen (Chair), Strasser and Clemens will serve one-year terms.
Public Works and Utility Committee — Alderpersons Stevenson (Chair), Clemens will serve one-year terms.
Parks and Recreation Committee — Alderpersons Clemens (Chair), Miller and Stevenson will serve one-year terms, while Geoffrey Vorlander will fill a term that ends in 2022.
Lodi Area Fire Commission — Alderperson Strasser will fill a term that ends in 2021, while Nick Cable will serve a two-year term.
Lodi Area EMS Commission — Alderperson Clemens will fill a term that ends in 2021.
Plan Commission — Along with Mayor Ann Grove Lloyd’s two-year term, alderpersons Strasser, Tonn and Stevenson will serve three-year terms.
Police Commission — Christina Smith-Gallagher will serve a five-year term.
Board of Review — Alderpersons Stevenson and Strasser will serve a one-year term.
Ethics Inquiry Board — Geoff Lorenz will serve a three-year term.
Library Board — Ron Hunt and alderperson Miller will serve three-year terms.
Joint Review Board (TID) — Mayor Groves Lloyd, along with alderpersons Stevenson and Tonn will serve one-year terms.
Easter Columbia County Joint Municipal Court Committee — Alderperson Hansen will serve a one-year term.
