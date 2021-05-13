In its first action since 2019, the Lodi girls soccer team kicked off the 2021 campaign with a tie against Capitol Conference rival Lakeside Lutheran on May 4.
The visiting Blue Devils and Warriors played to a 2-2 tie.
In its first game on its new turf field, Lodi hosted DeForest last Saturday. The Norskies blanked the Blue Devils 4-0.
Lodi will travel to Monroe for a 6 p.m. non-conference game this Friday.
The Blue Devils will host Capitol Conference rival Lake Mills at 6:45 p.m. on May 18.
Lodi 2 Lakeside Lutheran 2
The Blue Devils fell behind 2-0, but rallied for the tie.
The Warriors struck eight minutes into the game with a goal by Olivia Ibeling.
The lead grew to 2-0 with a goal by Averi Wolfram in the 23rd minute.
Before the first half came to an end, Lodi got an unassisted goal from Emma Vanderkooi
The Blue Devils tied the game in the 67th minute with a goal by Taylor Peterson.
Lodi goalie Olivia Lange finished with nine saves.
DeForest 4 Lodi 0
The Norskies were led by Rylan Oberg, who scored a pair of goals.
Sarah Dollak and Mallory Taylor scored the other goals for DeForest, while Dollak, Oberg, Maya Pickhardt and Amber Westra had assists.