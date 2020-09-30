The turf project at the Lodi High School Stadium is complete and the community can get its first up-close look on Oct. 10.

An open house will be held on Oct. 10 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

In order to adhere to social distancing requirements, the event will limit the number of guests to 10 for every 10-minute time slot. Masks are required.

The Blue Devils have set up a sign-up page to reserve a spot at signupgenius.com/o/10c0d49a8ad2cabfec16-stadium.

Load comments