The turf project at the Lodi High School Stadium is complete and the community can get its first up-close look on Oct. 10.
An open house will be held on Oct. 10 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
In order to adhere to social distancing requirements, the event will limit the number of guests to 10 for every 10-minute time slot. Masks are required.
The Blue Devils have set up a sign-up page to reserve a spot at signupgenius.com/o/10c0d49a8ad2cabfec16-stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.