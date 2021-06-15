The Lodi girls track team continued its impressive streak in the Capitol Conference after winning its third straight title last week.
The Blue Devil girls finished with 123 team points to finish ahead of second-place Columbus (115) and third-place Lakeside Lutheran (111.33) in Lake Mills on June 7.
The Poynette girls finished in sixth place after recording 69 points.
The Lodi boys placed second for a second straight season. The Blue Devils’ total of 121.5 points put them behind only Lakeside Lutheran (133). Lake Mills (94) was a distant third.
The Puma boys came away with 32 points to finish tied for eighth place.
Lily Strong and Norah Lee led the way for the Blue Devil girls with individual conference titles.
Strong sprinted her way to wins in the 100 (13.13 seconds) and 200 (:26.95).
Lee earned a title in the 3,200 (13:12.36), to go along with a seventh-place finish in the 1,600 (6:00.79).
Lodi’s Lauryn Milne was the runner-up in the 200 (:27.36) and third in the triple jump (34-8.5), teammate Ella Puls was second in the shot put (39-1.75) and fifth in the 200 (:28.26).
Taylor Ripp had the final second-place finish for the Lodi girls. She was second in the 100 hurdles (:17.30), to go along with an eighth-place finish in the triple jump (30-6.5).
Sammy Nyffenegger (third, 100, :13.50), Lexi Meek (fourth, 400, 1:03.29), Samantha Klann (fourth, shot put, 32-6.25), Dylann Harrington (fifth, shot put, 32-4.5), Allison Lochner (third, pole vault, 8-feet), Phoenix Peterson (seventh, pole vault, 6-6) and Caitlin Skellenger (eighth, long jump, 14-9.5) each had one top-eight finish for the Lodi girls.
The Blue Devil girls brought home titles in two relay events last week.
Strong, Milne, Puls and Harrington took top honors in the 800 relay (1:48.46), while Harrington, Puls, Milne and Meek won the 1,600 relay (4:12.11).
Jessica Bruchs, Katelyn Chadwick and Megan Reddeman were the only Poynette girls to place in the top eight individually at the conference meet.
Chadwick led the way for the Pumas with wins in the 800 (2:25.16) and 1,600 (5:29.87).
Reddeman claimed a title in the pole vault (8-6). She was also second in the high jump (5-4), fourth in the 100 hurdles (:17.76) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (:52.21).
Bruchs highlighted her night with a fourth-place finish in the triple jump (33-9. She was sixth in the long jump (15-0.25) and eighth in the 200 (:28.78).
The Lodi boys got individual titles from Brody Nyffenegger, Parker Heintz, Lucas Heyroth and Melvin McIntyre.
Heyroth continued to shine with a trio of conference titles. He bested the field in the 110 hurdles (:14.85), 300 hurdles (:40.55) and long jump (22-11.75).
Nyffenegger crossed the finish line first in the 100 (:11.68). He added a second-place finish in the triple jump (40-6.75).
Heintz outlasted the field in the 800 (2:00.90), while McIntyre won the pole vault (12-6).
Lodi’s Cayden Coddington was the runner-up in the 200 (:23.05), while Chandler Curtis was second in the pole vault (12-feet).
Noah Houdek (eighth, 400, :57.19), Connor Pecard (fourth, 3,200, 10:47.98) and Ben Skellenger (fifth, pole vault, 10-feet) added top-eight finishes for the Lodi boys.
Like the girls, the Lodi boys won a pair of relay events.
Coddington, Heyroth, Nyffenegger and Marcus Malig teamed up to win the 800 relay (1:32.54), while Heintz, Sean Crowder, Pecard and Amos Weber came out on top in the 3,200 relay (8:32.88).
Highlighting the meet for the Poynette boys was a second-place finish in the 3,200 relay. Tucker Johnson, Austin Kruger, Trent Chadwick and Trent Sickenberger had a time of 8:39.11.
Johnson had the highest individual finish after placing third in the 3,200 (10:39.78).
Sickenberger came away with fourth place in the 800 (2:09.76).
Tyler Milewski (seventh, 400, :56.71) and Brock Chadwick (seventh, triple jump, 37-11) had the only other top-eight finishes for the Poynette boys.
Lodi and Poynette both competed in the WIAA Division 2 Viroqua Regional this past Monday. A recap will be in next week’s paper.
The Whitewater Sectional is schedule for 3:30 p.m. on June 17.