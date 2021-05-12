The Lodi prep softball team was unable to end its season-opening losing streak last week
The Blue Devils dropped home games to Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran and Deerfield.
On May 4, visiting Lake Mills ran past Lodi 13-1.
In another Capitol North Conference home game on May 6, the Blue Devils were roughed up by Lakeside Lutheran 18-4.
The Blue Devils were shut out by visiting Deerfield 15-0 last Friday.
Lodi will be at home again this Friday with a 5 p.m. matchup with Poynette.
The Blue Devils will take part in the Richland Center quadrangular at 10 a.m. on Saturday before hosting Wisconsin Dells at 5 p.m. on May 17.
Lake Mills 13 Lodi 1
The Blue Devils had just one hit in the loss, while committing seven errors on defense.
Lake Mills set the tone for the game with an eight-run explosion in the opening inning.
After scoring three in the third, the L-Cats closed out their scoring with two in the top of the fifth.
Lodi scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth.
Emma Krumpen had the only hit for the Blue Devils. She also took the loss in the pitcher’s circle after registering two strikeouts in four innings.
Lakeside Lutheran 18 Lodi 4
The Blue Devils had a better offensive night against Lakeside Lutheran, but their 12 hits were not enough.
The game started with both teams scoring a run in the first inning. Lodi scored on an error.
After Lakeside scored two in the top of the second, the Blue Devils got one of the runs back in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single by Krumpen.
The Warriors picked up six runs in the top of the third to go up 9-2.
Mackenzie Christofferson had a run-scoring double for Lodi in the bottom of the third.
Lakeside Lutheran ended the game early with a nine-run outburst in the top of the fifth.
Lodi scored its final run in the bottom of the fifth on a ground ball by Kaylan Warren.
Rylee Schneider and Christofferson led Lodi with three hits, while Ava Glaser added two.
Emma Krumpen had three strikeouts and five walks in a complete-game effort in the pitcher’s circle.
Deerfield 15 Lodi 0
Lodi was never able to get on track against Deerfield.
The Demons grabbed a 5-0 lead in the opening inning and picked up another run in the second.
Deerfield iced the game with nine runs in the third.
Warren, Krumpen and Schneider had the only hits for the Blue Devils.
Cadence Wipperfurth took the pitching loss. She had three strikeouts and seven walks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.