University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Matthew Saager, a Lodi High School graduated received another honor as a member of the football team.
Saager was one of 67 student-athletes of the Warhawks to be recognized as a 2019-20 Chancellor’s Scholar-Athlete by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Chancellor Dwight C. Watson.
Saager has a 3.98 GPA and is majoring in accounting.
To be recognized as Scholar-Athletes, student-athletes must have maintained a 3.25 cumulative grade point average or above through the end of the 2019 fall semester. Honorees must have participated in a varsity sport for two years, must be of senior academic status and must have accumulated at least 90 degree credits.
Other Madison-area student-athletes honored were:
Men's Cross Country/Track and Field
Landon Zimmerman (New Glarus), 3.96, accounting
Women's Cross Country/Track and Field
Megan Hering (Black Earth), 3.35, physical education
Football
Jacob Erbs (Reedsburg), 3.56, accounting
Nathaniel Osterloo (Mt. Horeb), 3.38, physical education
Women's Soccer
Emily Mouille (Waunakee), 3.56, psychology
Softball
Nicole Neitzel (Verona), 3.78, accounting and information technology
Women's Swimming and Diving
Quincey Newton (Oregon), 3.39, finance and general management
