University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Matthew Saager, a Lodi High School graduated received another honor as a member of the football team.

Saager was one of 67 student-athletes of the Warhawks to be recognized as a 2019-20 Chancellor’s Scholar-Athlete by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Chancellor Dwight C. Watson.

Saager has a 3.98 GPA and is majoring in accounting.

To be recognized as Scholar-Athletes, student-athletes must have maintained a 3.25 cumulative grade point average or above through the end of the 2019 fall semester. Honorees must have participated in a varsity sport for two years, must be of senior academic status and must have accumulated at least 90 degree credits.

Other Madison-area student-athletes honored were:

Men's Cross Country/Track and Field

Landon Zimmerman (New Glarus), 3.96, accounting

Women's Cross Country/Track and Field

Megan Hering (Black Earth), 3.35, physical education

Football

Jacob Erbs (Reedsburg), 3.56, accounting

Nathaniel Osterloo (Mt. Horeb), 3.38, physical education

Women's Soccer

Emily Mouille (Waunakee), 3.56, psychology

Softball

Nicole Neitzel (Verona), 3.78, accounting and information technology

Women's Swimming and Diving

Quincey Newton (Oregon), 3.39, finance and general management

