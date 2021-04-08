After ending its drought of state swimmers during its last season in 2019, the Lodi girls swim faced a tremendous challenge to get back to state this spring. The Blue Devils normally are in Division 2, but there is only one division for all spring teams.
Facing much larger schools, the Lady Blue Devils finished 10th at the Verona Sectional with 87 points. They failed to advance a swimmer to state.
“We were thankful that we were able to end our season with a culminating tournament,” Lodi coach Jerica Robinson said. “We were able to taper and see what our hard work had done for us.”
Edgewood claimed the sectional title with 421 points, while Middleton (375), Verona (308) and Waunakee (259) closed out the top four.
“We were in the toughest sectional in the state,” Robinson said. “We were able to pretty much watch the state meet. The ladies did a great job swimming their race and getting PR’s and really that is what it is all about.”
Ella Puls was the only Lady Blue Devil to place in the top 10 individually. She was eighth in both the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 19.16 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.61).
Lodi’s Allison Lochner was 15th in the 200 freestyle (2:25.53) and 24th in the 100 freestyle (1:06.68), while Mariah Clark came in 16th in the 200 freestyle (2:41.75) and 19th in the 500 freestyle (6:53.23).
The Blue Devils’ Jessica Brisky swam her way to 16th place in the 200 individual medley (2:40.99) and 18th place in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.78), while Sydney Groshek was 15th in the 100 butterfly (1:15.34) and 17th in the 200 individual medley (2:45.09).
Edie Bollenbach came away with 17th place in the 100 freestyle (1:01.73) and 21st in the 50 freestyle (:28.04).
Kylie Beuthin (20th, 500 freestyle, 6:59.93), Violet Bollenbach (23rd, 100 backstroke, 1:20.72), Gazmin Burke (19th, 100 freestyle, 1:04.03), Emma Lochner (23rd, 100 freestyle, 1:05.22), Moriah Drabenstadt (22nd, 50 freestyle, :28.16) and Grace Ryan (16th, 500 freestyle, 6:27.71) also swam individually for Lodi.
The Lady Blue Devils closed the sectional with an eighth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay. Burke, Emma Lochner, Brisky and Drabenstadt had a time of 4:19.70.
Allison Lochner, Puls, Groshek and Bollenbach opened the meet by placing ninth in the 200 medley relay (2:09.49).
Puls, Allison Lochner, Drabenstadt and Bollenbach turned in a time of 1:52.0 to place ninth in the 200 freestyle relay.
The WIAA state meet was held this past Tuesday at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.