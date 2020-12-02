After holding off playing in the fall, the Lodi boys soccer team will play a 10-game schedule in the alternate spring season.
The Blue Devils will play half of the games at home.
Lodi will get started with a game in Cambridge on April 6. It is set to start at 6:45 p.m.
In their home debut on April 8, the Blue Devils will host Wisconsin Heights at 6:45 p.m.
The Blue Devils will also be at home on April 10. Columbus will come to Lodi for a 11:30 a.m. contest.
In the first of a three-game road stretch, Lodi will play at Sugar River at 6:45 p.m. on April 13.
The Blue Devils will make a trip to Evansville for a 6:30 p.m. tilt on April 16.
Lodi will close out the long road stretch in Columbus on April 20. The game is set to get underway at 4 p.m.
The Blue Devils will get another shot at Cambridge on April 22. The game will be played in Lodi at 6:45 p.m.
In their final road game of the season, the Blue Devils will make a trip to Wisconsin Heights for a 6:45 p.m. contest on April 27.
Sugar River will come to Lodi for a 6:45 p.m. game on April 29.
The Blue Devils will wrap up spring session on May 8 at home against Milton at 1:30 p.m.
Lodi, which was 11-7-1 overall last season, went 6-3 in the Capitol Conference and tied Lake Mills and Watertown Luther Prep for third place behind Sugar River (7-1-1) and Wisconsin Heights (6-2-1).
Lodi reached a WIAA Regional final last season, but lost 4-1 to Lake Country Lutheran.
The Blue Devils have to replace two all-conference players this spring, as midfielder Matthew Brisky and forward Nathaniel Karls have graduated. Brisky was a second-team all-conference pick last season, while Karls was named honorable mention.
The good news for Lodi is that it has a good nucleolus to build around this season with the return of senior first-team all-conference performers AJ Karls (midfield) and Carson Richter (goalie).
Seniors Brady Ziegler (midfield), Mitchell Mortensen (defense), Leo Kopp (midfield), Erick Mendosa (midfield), Jakob Krey (defense), Zach Veling (defense), Kelby Fossum (midfield), Travis Parpart (midfield) and Elijah Collyard (midfield) are also expected back this spring.
