On May 21 at approximately 3:19 p.m., Columbia County dispatch received several 911 calls about a vehicle that had crashed on County Highway K near Dalton Road in the Town of Lodi. Shortly after initial reports came in, callers reported the operator of the vehicle fleeing on foot from the crash scene.
Upon law enforcement arrival, it was discovered that the operator of the vehicle — later identified as Derek Hoffman, 47 of rural Lodi — had driven off the roadway, through the ditch, struck a power pole, struck two parked vehicles in the driveway, went airborne striking a house and coming to rest on its side against a tree. The house was occupied at the time and fortunately none of the occupants were harmed. The house is still in inhabitable condition after the crash.
Search for the operator of the vehicle was conducted by law enforcement through the surrounding wooded areas. Some time later, Hoffman was located and uninjured.
During the course of the investigation, Hoffman was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, sixth offense. Hoffman was also booked into the Columbia County jail for charges of driving on a revoked driver’s license, failure to install an ignition interlock device, violation of probation, recklessly endangering safety as well as multiple traffic offenses. Hoffman will remain in the Columbia County jail awaiting initial appearance with the Columbia County Circuit Court.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Lodi Police Department, Lodi EMS, Lodi Fire and Lodi Shell.
