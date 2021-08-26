The Lodi 14U baseball team recently completed a perfect run through the Badgerland League. They claimed a title after going 15-0.
The local squad earned a spot in the league championship after shutting out Poynette 6-0 in the semifinals.
Lodi used Eli Schneider, Chase Stanek, Xander Jackson and Ari Rasmussen on the mound in the shutout win over Poynette. They combined for nine strikeouts.
Caleb Lord drove in the first two runs for Lodi with a two-run double in the first inning.
After scoring a run with four straight walks in the fourth inning, Lodi went up 4-0 on a run-scoring single by Keegan Taylor in the fifth.
Kaden Ballweg closed out the scoring for Lodi with a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth.
Lodi claimed the league title after blanking Pardeeville 10-0 in five innings in the championship game.
Dakota Franklin and Rasmussen combined on a three-hit shutout for Lodi. They both had two strikeouts.
Ballweg got things going offensively with a two-run double in the second stanza.
In the fourth frame, Schneider added a run with a sacrifice fly.
The lead grew to 8-0 in the fifth inning. Zeke Jackson highlighted the frame with a two-run doubles, while Xander Jackson and Brady Dorshorst drove in one run each.
Lodi closed out its scoring in the sixth inning. Eli Schneider led off the frame with a solo home run to left field, while Xander Jackson had an RBI sacrifice fly later in the inning.