The Lodi boys golf team continued its impressive run to open the Capitol Conference season last week. The Blue Devils made it 5-for-5 in conference mini-meets with a win in Lake Mills on May 11.
Lodi edged Cambridge by one stroke, 172-173, for their latest conference win. New Glarus came in third with a 183, followed by Monticello-Belleville (194), Lakeside Lutheran (197), Columbus (201), Luther Prep (207), Lake Mills (207) and Wisconsin Heights (211).
The Blue Devils lead the overall conference standings with five points, followed by Cambridge (10), Lakeside Lutheran (17), Luther Prep (24), Monticello-Belleville (27), Columbus (29), Lake Mills (33), New Glarus (38) and Wisconsin Heights (41).
Lodi’s Haley Thoeny and Bailey Clark tied for the third best round of the day with a 41. Cambridge’s Nick Buckman led all golfers with a 39.
The Blue Devil’s Kogan Baron and Brian Meitzner both shot a 45 to finish in the top 10.
Alex Rashid also golfed for Lodi and shot a 49.
Columbus Invite
The Blue Devils kept the momentum going by claiming the title at the Columbus Invite last Saturday. They shot a 332 to finish three stroke better than second-place Monona Grove (335).
Thoeny and Meitzner both turned in rounds of 77 to tie for second place behind Monona Grove’s Jacob Frederickson (73).
Baron and Clark finished off the team score for Lodi with matching rounds of 85.