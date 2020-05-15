The Lodi Valley Farmers Market is set to kick off its season on Friday, May 22. The annual market will once again take place next to Koltes Do-it Center o the “village green.”
The market will run every Friday from 2-6 p.m. until mid-October.
“Obviously spring and summer of 2020 is different from past years and ‘normal’ is evolving and being defined, Lodi Valley Farmers Market manager Gail Lamberty said. “Lodi Farmers Market will have procedures to protect the health and welfare of vendors, shoppers and greater Lodi community.”
Among the guidelines for safe shopping are:
— Vendors will be in one row, strategically distant from each other;
— Each vendor will be masked and have sanitizing protocol in place. Shoppers are encouraged to wear masks as well;
— Items will be single bagged;
— Shoppers will be single file, at least 6 feet from each other and, per state health regulations, not allowed to touch produce.
— The market will provide a hand sanitizing station and strictly enforce the guidelines.
Fresh local produce, honey, eggs, jams and pickles will be available. Seasonal items and crafts will also be available when permitted.
“The Lodi market has an outstanding reputation among vendors, so expect to see new faces next to your old friends,” Lamberty said.
