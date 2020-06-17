The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has announced its semester honors for the spring 2020 semester. Students who earn a 4.0 GPA receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 GPA. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 GPAs.

The following area students, organized by hometown, were named to the various lists. All were full-time students in the spring term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework. This list includes students attending all four UW-Green Bay campuses (Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan). The students are:

Arlington

Erin Murray, Highest Honors

Lodi

Sarah Bock, High Honors,

Kaeci Buettner, High Honors

Pardeeville

Jacob Kercher, Honors,

Shelby Smith, High Honors

Poynette

Kameron Jennings, Highest Honors

Matilda Petersen, High Honors

Brett Siedschlag, Highest Honors

Rio

Danielle Bagwell, Honors

Noah Samuelsen, Highest Honors

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.