The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has announced its semester honors for the spring 2020 semester. Students who earn a 4.0 GPA receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 GPA. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 GPAs.
The following area students, organized by hometown, were named to the various lists. All were full-time students in the spring term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework. This list includes students attending all four UW-Green Bay campuses (Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan). The students are:
Arlington
Erin Murray, Highest Honors
Lodi
Sarah Bock, High Honors,
Kaeci Buettner, High Honors
Pardeeville
Jacob Kercher, Honors,
Shelby Smith, High Honors
Poynette
Kameron Jennings, Highest Honors
Matilda Petersen, High Honors
Brett Siedschlag, Highest Honors
Rio
Danielle Bagwell, Honors
Noah Samuelsen, Highest Honors
