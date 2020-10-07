The Lodi girls tennis team closed out the 2020 regular season with three duals last week. They were only able to win one of the three matches.
On Sept. 28, the Lady Blue Devils fell 5-2 to host Big Foot.
Lodi also lost by a 5-2 score the following night against host Sauk Prairie.
The Blue Devils closed out the regular season on Oct. 1 by shutting out visiting Mauston 7-0.
The Lady Blue Devils finished 6-4 during the regular season.
The Blue Devils competed in the WIAA Division 2 Lake Mills Subsectional earlier this week. A recap will be in next week’s Enterprise.
The Altoona Sectional will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 7.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIAA state meet has been moved from Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison to the Sports Core in Kohler. The state tournament will be held Oct. 15-17.
Big Foot 5
Lodi 2
Big Foot set the tone for the dual by sweeping the four singles matches.
Lodi had a chance at one singles win, but No. 3 Taylor Paar lost a three-set heartbreaker to Casey Kirschlager 1-6, 6-3, 10-3.
The Blue Devils had No. 1 Dorothy Deans, No. 2 Rachel Winters and No. 4 Caroline Karls all lose in straight sets in singles play.
The Lady Blue Devils had a better showing in doubles play, as they claimed a pair of victories.
Lodi’s No. 2 duo of Lexy Karls and Mira Potter defeated Josie Giroux and Lauren Decker 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 3 doubles, the Blue Devils’ Michelle McMahon and Rylee Schneider outlasted Amanda Leek and Maggie Norman 6-3, 7-6.
Big Foot’s No. 1 doubles team of Katie Kirschlager and Hanah Nordmeyer defeated Krista Mayberry and Oliva Lange 6-2, 7-6.
Sauk Prairie 5
Lodi 2
Lodi was able to get a pair of wins in singles play against Sauk Prairie, but the Eagles pulled off the doubles sweep.
Deans got the win at No. 1 singles for Lodi. She knocked off Taylor Haas 6-3, 6-1.
Winters had the only other win for the Lady Blue Devils at No. 2 singles. She won a three-set thriller over Anna Ballweg 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.
Sauk Prairie tied up the dual with wins by No. 3 Olivia Joyce and No. 4 Devin O’Connor. Joyce came from behind to beat Paar 5-7, 6-2, 10-4, while O’Connor downed Karls 6-4, 6-3.
The Eagles pulled off the sweep in doubles action, but it would not be easy.
AT No. 1 doubles, Sauk Prairie’s Camdyn Kastelitz and Hannah Helt rallied for a 2-6, 6-3, 10-6 win over Mayberry and Lange.
The Eagles’ No. 2 duo of Naomi Breunig and Cassie Ziegler defeated Karls and Potter 6-2, 6-4.
Lodi had a chance at another win at No. 3 doubles, but McMahon and Schneider were tripped up by Faith Holler and Ava Andres 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.
Lodi 7
Mauston 0
Everything went Lodi’s way against Mauston. The Blue Devils won all seven matches in straight sets.
Deans netted a 6-0, 6-1 win over Akasha Hill, while Winters blasted Annah Lund 6-0, 6-1.
Paar kept things going with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Camille Galloway, while Caroline Karls blanked Charis Jacob 6-0, 6-0.
Mayberry and Lange worked their way to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Allison Lavold and Emma Eilers.
Lexy Karls and Ryle Schneider shut out Allison Bilski and Mykenzie Wonderly 6-0, 6-0.
McMahon and Potter closed the dual with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph over Brooke Braunschweig and Virginia Waldhart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.