The Lodi boys basketball team will look different this season. The Blue Devils have to replace three starters lost to graduation and head coach Mitch Hauser has opted out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ben Leistico has been named interim coach for the 2020-2021 season, while Hauser will play a role behind the scenes and return to the court next season. Leistico has been the Blue Devils’ top assistant for the last 11 years.
Last season, the Blue Devils finished 16-8 overall. Their season came to an end with a 61-50 loss to Edgerton in a WIAA regional final.
Lodi finished 7-3 in the Capitol North last season and tied Columbus for second place behind Lake Mills (9-1). Lakeside Lutheran (5-5), Poynette (1-9) and Luther Prep (1-9) finished behind the Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils have to replace a talented senior class that included starters Jack Persike, Logan Richards and Kade Parsons. Persike was a first-team all-conference pick last season, while Richards earned honorable mention.
Lodi does return several key contributors from last season, including seniors Trey Traeder, Quinn Faust and Caydon Coddington.
Traeder, a forward, was a second-team All-Capitol North selection last season. He was second on the team with 12.8 points per game and third with 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Faust averaged 3.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and a team-high 5.4 assists per game as a junior.
Coddington was fourth on the team with 6.8 points per game, to go along with 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Also looking to contribute this season are seniors Ethyn Meyer, Leo Kopp, Zackary Dolson, Connor Faust, Chance Meier, Greg Lins and Garrett Edge and juniors Erik Lincoln, Brady Ring, Owen Wendt and Erik Alsaker.
“The strength of our team is senior leadership and experienced guards,” Leistico said. “An anticipated concern is inside scoring.”
Connor Faust averaged two points and two rebounds per game last season7, while Meyer, Meier, Lins, Kopp, Dolson and Edge only saw action in a limited number of games.
Lake Mills enters the season as the favorite in the Capitol North with the return of first-team all-conference picks Charlie Bender and Adam Moen. They also return honorable mention selection Drew Stoddard.
Lodi will get its first shot at Lake Mills on Dec. 18. The Blue Devils will host the L-Cats at 7:30 p.m.
Lake Mills will host the Blue Devils at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28.
The Blue Devils kicked off their season this past Monday at home against Marshall. A recap will be in next week’s Enterprise.
Lodi will be at home again on Friday. It will host New Glarus at 7:30 p.m.
