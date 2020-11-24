Like most girls swim teams in the area, Lodi chose to forgo the traditional fall season for an alternate spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blue Devils have set up a spring schedule that includes eight dual meets against mostly Badger Conference schools.
Lodi will get things started on Feb. 22 with a dual in Stoughton.
The Lady Blue Devils will make their home debut on March 2. They will host Oregon.
On March 4, Lodi will swim at Monona Grove.
For their second home meet on March 9, the Blue Devils will entertain Milton.
Lodi’s lone dual against a non-Badger Conference school will take place on March 11, when the Blue Devils swim in Jefferson.
The Lady Blue Devils will host five-time defending Badger North Conference champion Waunakee on March 16.
The Blue Devils will hit the road one final time on March 23. They will make the long trip to Monroe.
Lodi will close out the 2021 spring season at home against DeForest on March 30.
All eight of the duals will start at 6 p.m.
Last season, the Lady Blue Devils finished sixth at the Badger North Meet with 173 points. They had eight top-10 finishes at the meet.
Waunakee easily claimed its fifth straight title with 475 points, followed by DeForest (375), Baraboo (336), Sauk Prairie (300), River Valley (206), Lodi, Beaver Dam (172.5) and Portage (128.5).
The Blue Devils followed it up with a ninth-place finish at the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo Sectional.
Brooke Presney, a 2020 LHS graduate, highlighted the sectional meet by becoming the first Blue Devil to qualify for state since 2011.
At the state meet, Presney finished 12th in the 200 freestyle and 15th in the 100 butterfly.
The Lady Blue Devils return a handful of swimmers who competed at last year’s sectional meet, including senior Moriah Drabenstadt, juniors Ella Puls, Allison Lochner, Anna Crary and Jessica Brisky and sophomore Sydney Groshek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.