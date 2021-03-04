The Dane County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the murder of priest in the village of Dane more than two decades later.
It was 23 years ago March 4 when village of Dane residents awoke to the news Father Alfred J. Kunz was found murdered in the hallway of St. Michael School. Around 7 a.m. that morning, a teacher arrived for work and discovered the body of Father Kunz in the hallway near his living quarters.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office treats the homicide of Father Kunz as an active investigation and does not consider this a “cold case.” Twenty-three years later, detectives continue to work on the case, respond to tips and use new technology to process evidence. Detectives believe they have viable suspects in the homicide and continue to look for that one piece of evidence and/or information that will bring Father Kunz’s murderer to justice.
If anyone has information on this case, which they have not already shared with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, please call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.