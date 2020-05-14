The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) protects consumers by ensuring vehicle dealers meet eligibility requirements and follow Wisconsin’s laws. After recent investigations and reviews, the DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of these Columbia County dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements.
On May 8, licenses were revoked at Perry Auto Group LLC, Dream Cars LLC, Nassan Auto Group LLC, Deanos Motorsports Inc. and Uncle Sam’s Wholesale LLC.
The next day, the DMV revoked five more licenses — D & G Wholesale Autos LLC, United Auto Sales & Lease Corp., Finesse Auto Leasing LLC, Yetbol Motors LLC and Montgomery Motor Exchange LLC
DMV’s Dealer and Agent Section determined that each dealer listed violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. Through investigations and numerous attempts to reach them, DMV determined that the dealers abandoned their locations. This is in violation of state law and a requirement to maintain their license.
Consumers who have a problem with a vehicle that is sold by a Wisconsin dealer may turn to WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section for help. This DMV section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers. Consumers can file a dealer complaint online at www.wisconsindmv.gov.
