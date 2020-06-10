It’s finally June.
That means it’s time to start thinking about picking your own strawberries at area farms.
It’s a fun activity for the whole family, especially after being limited on where to go for the past three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lodi and Poynette area boasts two places to go — Creek Bed Country Farmacy in Poynette and Furger Family Farm in Lodi. Both hope to be open soon, with Creek Bed Country Farmacy anticipating a June 15-20 opening.
“Our plants are just starting to blossom,” Julie Schoeneberg said at the end of May. She owns Creek Bed Country Farmacy with her husband, Darrell.
“In general, this means we should have fruit in about 21 days — depending on the weather,” Julie Schoeneberg added.
The plants were beginning to blossom around May 29 at the farm, located at N2767 Mountford Road in Poynette.
Jim Furger, owner of the Lodi farm at N1204 Lovering Road, is setting a tentative opening date of Wednesday, June 17, but he said the farm will definitely be open by June 20. The public can pick from the 1.5-acre field.
Supply is also for a limited time each year as the prime strawberry season in Wisconsin only lasts about two to three weeks. According to the Wisconsin Harvest Calendar, the prime season for strawberries in Wisconsin is the month of June, with the season often going into early-July.
The Schoenebergs offer a total of nine acres of strawberries for the public to pick from. The farm grows nine varieties of strawberries, including a late-season variety of Malwina which “should extend our season beyond the Fourth of July,” Julie Schoeneberg said. The other varieties of strawberries available are Earliglow, Flavorfest, Cabot, Galetta, Jewell, Cavendish, Honeoye and Daroyal.
People can also order berries online at www.creekbed.farm for pickup.
“They may order their strawberries, sugar snap peas, and more, and choose a specific time for ‘barn-side’ pick-up,” Julie Schoeneberg said. “We ask that they order by the evening prior to pick-up, but we will accept same-day orders with at least two hours notice.”
The cold spell during early-to-mid May did not affect the Schoenebergs as they expect “a great crop, similar to last year,” according to Julie.
“We had extremely cold temperatures in early May. Thankfully, we have an incredible weather station in the strawberry fields with multiple soil probes that alert our cell phones when the temperature drops close to freezing,” she said.
She added that they then went out in the middle of the night to turn on the irrigation system that covers all nine acres. Julie said that once strawberry plants are exposed to 28-degree temperatures, it will not produce fruit.
“We cover the plants with water, which freezes. That four-degree difference saves our plants and allows us to have beautiful berries in June,” Julie Schoeneberg said.
At the Furgers farm, people can also call the “Berry Hotline” to place an order for pre-picked strawberries and a curbside-like option for pick up.
Furger said there will be a round-about as customers pull into the farm where they can stop and have the strawberries loaded into their car and then simply drive away.
“For those that want to pick their own, they can continue ahead to the field,” Furger said.
Furger Family Farm also grows raspberries, which are in their prime from July to October in Wisconsin.
Each farm is taking the proper precautions while letting the public go through their fields this year.
At the Poynette farm, customers are usually treated to a hay ride out to the strawberry fields, but will be asked to drive their own vehicles out there this year.
Both Julie Schoeneberg and Furger said their respective farm is following the guidelines and safety measures provided by the Wisconsin Berry Growers Association to protect customers and employees.
Furger said that he also had a video conference call with growers from the southern states and asked what worked for them, seeing as the season there is a few months ahead of that in Wisconsin.
“The first thing we ask, is that people social distance,” Furger said. “Masks are encouraged, but not required. We will also have them pick in every other ditch (in the field), which is eight feet apart.”
The Schoenebergs will assign patrons to every other row in their fields. And once a row is picked from, it will not be used for another 12 hours.
Single use containers will be provided for customers to pick into at both locations.
“That way, the customers are the only one touching it,” Furger said. “They’ll have a cardboard flat that they’ll take to the field, the scale, then take home.”
In Poynette, either a 10-pound flat or 1.5-pound quart size option will be available. Bringing containers from home will not be allowed. They will sell only by the containers to eliminate the extra handling done when it comes to weighing.
At both farms, there will be multiple opportunities to sanitize your hands throughout the day as well. All commonly used surfaces at Creek Bed Country Farmacy will be regularly disinfected and all employees will be provided face masks — the customers are encouraged to wear them as well.
“I think it’ll be good,” Furger said of the upcoming season. “This allows people to get out safely and do something fun.”
For specific hours and more information, contact Creek Bed Country Farmacy at 608-635-8798 or Furger Family Farm at 608-772-1462.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.