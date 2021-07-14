The Lodi girls soccer team had an up-and-down season in the Capitol Conference this spring. The Blue Devils finished 2-3-2 to finish in fifth place.
The effort helped Lodi earn three spots on the All-Capitol Conference team.
Sugar River claimed the Capitol title with a 7-0 record, followed by Watertown Luther Prep (3-1-3), Lake Mills (3-1-3), Wisconsin Heights (2-2-3), Lodi, Columbus (1-3-3), Lakeside Lutheran (1-4-2) and Cambridge (0-5-2).
The Blue Devils had one player, senior midfielder Taylor Peterson, land on the first team.
Peterson led Lodi with 17 points this season. She had a team-high eight goals and an assist.
Peterson is joined on the first team by forwards Ava Stelter (Lake Mills), Jaylynn Benson (Sugar River) and Katie Schoeneck (Luther Prep), midfielders Kirstin Krantz (Sugar River), Megan Tauscheck (Luther Prep) and Hana King (Wisconsin Heights), defenders Emma Anson (Sugar River), Lily Zimpelman (Luther Prep), Paige Leonard (Sugar River), Belle Brenkman (Sugar River), Hannah Lamke (Lake Mills) and Abbi Olson (Columbus) and goalie Ryleigh Kulow (Lake Mills).
Stelter was named the Capitol Player of the Year.
Junior defender Kaelyn Tatro represented the Blue Devils on the second team.
Tatro had one assist this spring.
Filling out the second team is forwards Mia Murray (Lakeside Lutheran), Callie Smith (Sugar River) and Ashley Olson (Columbus), midfielders Jenna Gentilli (Sugar River), Kaci Everson (Lake Mills), Kendra Wilson (Lakeside Lutheran) and Rachel Schoeneck (Luther Prep) and defenders Andrea Diaz (Columbus), Brianna Herrling (Wisconsin Heights) and Cate Mitchell (Wisconsin Heights) and goalie Morgan Thompson (Sugar River).
For the second straight season, Lodi junior forward Grasyn Schmidt was named honorable mention all-conference.
Schmidt was the Blue Devils’ second-leading scorer with 14 points. She registered five goals and a team-high four assists.
The honorable mention list also includes forwards Ava Wollin (Lake Mills), Gwen Childs (Wisconsin Heights), Reese Moorad (Columbus), Lily Schuetz (Lakeside Lutheran), Sabrina Rodriguez (Cambridge) and Maggie Schmude (Cambridge), midfielders Lily Maynard (Sugar River), Regyn Jelle (Sugar River), Francesca Schiro (Sugar River), Keera Payne (Wisconsin Heights) and Mia Pollasky (Cambridge), defenders Vivian Guerrero (Lake Mills), Emma Slayton (Luther Prep), Zoe Denk (Columbus), Ella Ristow (Lakeside Lutheran) and Breanna Ezzell (Cambridge) and goalie Lillian Runke (Lakeside Lutheran).