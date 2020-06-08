The Columbia County Board of Supervisors currently has openings for a seat in the following Districts:
— District 7: The City of Portage, Wards 2 and 4.
— District 13: The Town of Pacific, Wards 1-3.
— District 28: The Town of West Point, Wards 1-3.
The vacancies will be filled by an appointment to be made by County Board Chairman Vern E. Gove and subsequently confirmed by the full county board.
Residents living in District 7, 13 or 28, who are interested in filling the vacancy, should submit a letter of application by Friday, June 26 to:
Vern E. Grove, Chair
Columbia County Board of Supervisors
112 E. Edgewater Street
Portage, WI 53901
Chair Gove will review the letters and give applicants an opportunity to present their qualifications and pertinent background information at the Executive Committee meeting on Monday, July 6. The selected persons will be appointed at the County Board meeting on July 15.
A map of County Supervisory Districts is available on the Columbia County website at www.co.columbia.wi.us or by contacting the County Clerk’s Office at 608-742-9654.
