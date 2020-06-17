While it wasn’t the traditional groundbreaking ceremony, the work that was just getting underway at the Lodi High School stadium was celebrated on June 11.
Joining High School Principal Vince Breunig and school board members were Mayor Ann Groves-Lloyd, various LHS coaches, students, volunteers who led the fundraising effort, state representatives and many others.
Breunig, Carla Faust — who spearheaded the fundraising committee for the stadium — past and current board members and coaches each said a few words before dozens of photos were taken to celebrate the occasion.
The background of the speakers and photos was a field piled with stones and dirt, and large machinery ready to complete the much-anticipated project.
The slogan of the fundraising campaign was “Turf For All,” as Breunig pointed out in his brief speech.
“Now this is a reality for all, the students and the community,” Breunig said.
When things started in January 2019, the goal was to raise $1,000,000 to transform the grass field — where football and soccer games were held — to an artificial turf style. The school board was able to set aside funds and put up half of that amount, leaving it up to the community to raise the other $500,000.
Eighteen months later, the goals were met and the project is underway.
“Thank you for the visionaries, like the school board … this is a dream come true for a lot of people,” Faust said in her brief speech.
Former School Board President Sue Miller thought back to the meeting when the idea of wanting to begin this project came to be. Miller spent 18 years on the board, beginning in 2002 and ending in April of this year.
“I remember when the committee came that night,” Miller said. “Others were not sure of the idea, but I said that we have nothing to lose.”
Current School Board President H. Adam Steinberg, who served as vice president under Miller for a number of years, also addressed the crowd.
“I’m proud of you all for helping us,” Steinberg said to those in the small audience, referring to the volunteers, workers, coaches, students, teachers, donors and anyone else who contributed to the efforts. “I can’t wait to stand on this field again.”
The grass field was getting worse and worse over the years. When games had to be cancelled because of poor field conditions, the discussion to put in turf arose.
So the work began. A committee of community members started the fundraising to bring the idea of turf into reality. Right from the start, the community seemed to be on board.
“People went to soccer games, football games and other events to share information,” Breunig said. “We had about $43,000 in the first four months.”
There were countless fundraising events to help reach the goal of $500,000 from the community. The Thirsty Moose held its Eskimo Open to help. Breunig said the early fundraisers were a great opportunity to get out in the community and have people continue to ask questions.
There was a big event at KDs Bar and Grill, in which local businesses donated items for an auction and a raffle. Breunig said $50,000 was raised at that event as it was “well attended and really boosted (the effort).”
Dean Meier, who owns the Culver’s in Waunakee and DeForest, offered the project a “Share Night”, during which he gave 50 percent of the profit from each restaurant on a given night to help the fundraising efforts. Breunig said that an additional $14,000 was raised from that.
More and more fundraising events followed.
“There was a lot of time put in by community members. They gave up nights and weekends,” Breunig said of the fundraising efforts.
From August to Thanksgiving, continued efforts were made at various area businesses to see if they would like to add to the donations.
“Businesses said talk to us at the end of the year. They said, ‘We either give money at the beginning or end of the year,’” Breunig said.
They followed through and more was added to the donations list.
When everything was all said and done, and the community money was accounted for, the final total was a few thousands of dollars above the $500,000 goal.
“It’s amazing what you can do when everyone works together,” Faust said to the crowd.
When schools decide to undergo a project like this — replacing turf on athletic fields — there are two options.
“Most schools do this through a referendum and some do it as a fundraiser,” Bruenig said. He added that he reached out to Arcadia High School and others to see how things worked for them, doing a big project on fundraising efforts.
In the early stages of work, Breunig said the construction is ahead of schedule. He said that all the “earth work” should be done in a month — moving all the dirt and leveling things out. By the last week of July or so, Breunig said that the turf should start to be installed. He hopes that by Aug. 21, the field will be ready to host games once again. Around that point, Breunig said there may be a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“I’m so grateful for the businesses and individuals, whether it was a sizable donation or not,” Breunig said. “They gave what they were able to give, and it was sizable to them. I appreciate everyone who gave.”
