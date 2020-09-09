After having the start of the season delayed, the Lodi girls tennis team was in action for the first time on Sept. 3. The Blue Devils kicked off the season with a dual against host Portage.
The Lady Blue Devils got off to an impressive start with a 6-1 victory over the Warriors.
“The team has been working hard the last few weeks getting ready for the season,” Lodi coach Joe Birkholz said. “We have a lot of players coming back from last year which made the season start off pretty smoothly.”
Lodi used a sweep in doubles play to cruise to the non-conference win. The Blue Devils won all three matches in straight sets.
“All our doubles teams had some experience from the last few years,” Birkholz said. “They are all returners from last season, and they all played very well in their first matches.”
Krista Mayberry and Alihah Sebert started things off at No. 1 doubles for Lodi with a 6-2, 6-4 triumph over Makenna Bisch and Izzy Kruger.
The Blue Devils’ No. 2 duo of Lexy Karls and Oliva Lange were just as impressive in a 6-2, 7-5 victory over the Warriors’ Allison Kallungi and Molly Voigt.
Mira Potter and Rylee Schneider had the most dominant doubles win for the Lady Blue Devils. The No. 3 tandem blanked Allison Kallungi and Lauren Hein 6-0, 6-0.
Lodi also had a strong showing in singles play. The Blue Devils won three of the four matches in straight sets.
Dorothy Deans was at No. 1 singles for the Lady Blue Devils. She netted a 6-2. 6-3 win over Britta McKinnon.
“Dorothy Deans has spent a lot of time in the off season getting ready and it shows,” Birkholz said. “She’s made a lot of progress on her game as a whole.”
At No. 2 singles, Lodi’s Rachel Winters took care of Portae’s Riley Wood 6-4, 6-3.
The Warriors’ lone win of the night came at No. 3 singles, as Kylie Owens held on to beat Taylor Paar 6-2, 6-7, 6-4.
The Blue Devils’ final win of the night came from No. 4 Caroline Karls. She made quick work of Portage’s Hannah Kallungi 6-2, 6-3.
“Caroline Karls had her first varsity match and made it count with a good win,” Birkholz said.
Lodi will make its home debut on Sept. 10. The Blue Devils will host Mayville at 4 pm.
The Lady Blue Devils will then hit the road for duals in DeForest (Sept. 11, 4:15 p.m.), Baraboo (Sept. 14, 4:30 p.m.) and Watertown (Sept. 15, 4 p.m.).
