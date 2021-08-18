Lodi football coach Dave Puls is ready to get back to a normal season this fall.
“Everybody is excited to get back to playing football in the fall like it is supposed to be,” Puls said. “It is so refreshing to be in a normal situation for a few weeks. It is also great that we are playing for something now. In the spring we were playing for the seniors and the love of the game, but now we have goals with rewards at the end, like conference titles and playoffs.”
The Blue Devils are coming off a remarkable alternate fall season this past spring. They were a perfect 6-0 during the abbreviated season.
“We had a great spring,” Puls said. “We were happy that we got to have a season.”
The Blue Devils lost a lot of talented seniors to graduation, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They return just four starters on offense.
One of the starters back for Lodi is all-region running back Lucas Heyroth. The senior, who has won multiple state titles in track, rushed for 779 yards and seven touchdowns on 91 carries in the spring.
“Lucas obviously has made a name for himself in track, but he was under the radar in football, especially his sophomore year,” Puls said. “But he had a great spring. He is one of the top athletes in the southern part of the state. When you have a game-breaking player on a Division 4 team like us, it does change the whole outlook because you know you have the ability for a big play at any time.”
Senior Alex Rashid, juniors Tim Anthon and sophomores Holden Smith, Kylar Clemens, Will Long, Brady Puls and Crew Clemens are also looking for playing time in the backfield.
The Blue Devils will have a new quarterback this fall. The battle for playing time is between junior Keegan Fleischman and sophomore Mason Lane. Junior Brian Meitzner is also in the mix.
“Keegan and Mason are both workaholics and have the capability to lead us,” Puls said.
Lodi has a number of talented pass catchers, including seniors Chandler Curtis, Bailey Clark, Preston Nichols, Zander, Kleist, Colby Statz, Erik Lincoln, Cody Doyle, Amos Weber, Kyle Pickarts and Jacob Misna, juniors Owen Breunig and Erik Dachel and sophomores Drew Lochner, Jacobo Castillo Rosales, Aiden Groskopf, Blake Meier, Paxton Krugman, Jameson Keichinger, Gavin Sargeant, Slyler Rose, Jayce Kolinski and Mason Breunig.
The Blue Devils have a great foundation to build around on the offensive line with the return of seniors Wyatt Ripp and Mitchell Lane.
“When you have leaders like that on the line it really puts you in a good situation,” Puls said.
Also looking for playing time on the offensive line are seniors Jacob Misna, Brock Beyer, Jacob Maier and Justyn Hermanson, juniors Preston Kelley, Will Sadek and Noah Johnson and sophomores Nick Week, Isaiah Groskopf, Ben Lichucki, Josh Klann, Evan Kite, Klayton Counihan, Henry Koeppen and Corbin Schilling.
The Blue Devils return seven starters on defense including Rashid (linebacker), Beyer (defensive line), Doyle (defensive back), Lincoln (defensive back), Ripp (Defensive line), Mitchell Lane (defensive line) and Heyroth (linebacker).
“With those guys back and adding some other guys in the mix, we should be very good on defense,” Puls said.
Joining Ripp and Lane on the defensive line will be Meier, Long, Clemens, Week, Groskopf Lichucki, Kelley, Misna, Klann, Kite, Beyer, Sadek, Maier, Hermanson, Johnson, Counihan, Koeppen, Schilling and Rose.
Rashid and Heyroth will be joined at linebacker by Breunig, Kolinski, Dachel, Pickarts, Puls, Anthon, Clemens, Smith and Nichols.
Curtis, Fleischman, Clark, Owen Breunig, Kleist, Statz, Mason Lane, Meitzner, Lochner, Castillo Rosales, Aiden Groskopf, Krugman, Weber, Keichinger and Sargeant will join Lincoln and Doyle in the defensive backfield.
The Capitol Conference has a new look this fall. Lodi will be joined by Big Foot, Columbus, Beloit Turner, Horicon/Hustisford, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep.
“We have a little bit of an advantage because we played Big foot and Beloit Turner in the spring, so we got a head start on understanding what they are about,” Puls said. The Blue Devils will kick off the fall this Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against McFarland.
“To start off against a good opponent like McFarland will help us,” Puls said. “It will set the tone for how physical we need to be this season.”