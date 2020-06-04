The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Clarence Floyd of Mazomanie. Clarence was reported missing by his family on the morning of Thursday, June 4.
Clarence, who goes by CJ, left his home in Mazomanie on Wednesday night — June 3 — and has not returned. The Sheriff’s Office has information that he was seen around the intersection of Highway 78 and County Highway Y at about 6 p.m. on the evening of June 3 and then around Highway 14 and County Highway KP at approximately 8 p.m.
CJ is 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 and approximately 120-130 pounds. He has black hair with blonde tips (not red as the above photo shows). He left home wearing a dark gray Star Wars t-shirt, black shorts and New Balance tennis shoes.
If you see CJ or have information on his whereabouts, please call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.