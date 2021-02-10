The Lodi boys basketball team came away with mixed results in its two Capitol North Conference contests last week.
The Blue Devils had a great start to the week on Feb. 2, as they bested visiting Columbus 57-52.
Lodi was unable to carry over the momentum into their meeting with host Lakeside Lutheran last Saturday. The Warriors scored a 59-46 conference win.
With the split, the Blue Devils moved to 8-7 overall. They are fourth place in the Capitol North with a 2-5 mark.
Lodi will close out the 2020-2021 regular season by hosting Capitol North Rival Poynette at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. The Pumas won the first meeting this season 62-60.
The WIAA recently released its Division 3 postseason bracket and the Blue Devils have earned a No. 2 seed. They will host either third-seeded McFarland or sixth-seeded Platteville in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19.
The regional final will take place the following day on Feb. 20.
The WIAA will reseed teams after regionals.
Lodi 57 Columbus 52
The Blue Devils parlayed an impressive defensive effort in the first half into a win over Columbus. It was their second win over the Cardinals in just over a week, as the they won 43-42 on the road on Jan. 25.
Lodi defense held Columbus to 14 points in the first half and the Blue Devils led by 12 points, 26-14, at halftime.
The Cardinals cut into the deficit in the second half, but the Blue Devils were able to hold on for the win. Columbus outscored Lodi 38-31 in the second half.
Lodi had a very balanced scoring attack. Trey Traeder led the way with 13 points.
Owen Wendt came away with 12 points for the Blue Devils, while Brady Ring and Quinn Faust contributed 11 and nine, respectively.
Columbus’ Jack Fritz led all scorers with 21 points, while Will Cotter finished with 17.
Lakeside Lutheran 59 Lodi 46
Lakeside Lutheran earned the regular-season sweep of the Blue Devils with the win on Saturday. The Warriors were a 68-53 winner on Jan. 14.
In a hard-fought first half, Lakeside Lutheran led 29-26 at halftime.
The Warriors were able to pull away in the second half after outscoring the Blue Devils 30-20.
Wendt and Quinn Faust paced Lodi’s offense with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Traeder helped Lodi’s cause with nine points, while Cayden Coddington and Erik Lincoln both chipped in seven.
Lakeside Lutheran got a game-high 20 points from Levi Birkholz.
