The Poynette and Lodi volleyball teams made the most of their opportunity to play during the alternate fall season this spring.
Both local squads had a good showing in the Capitol Conference and it helped them nab a number of all-conference selections.
The Pumas earned a share of the Capitol title after going 6-3. They shared the title with Columbus (8-4).
The Blue Devils finished 4-3 in conference play.
Poynette and Lodi each had one representative on the All-Capitol first team. Junior Rachel Yelk was honored for the Pumas, while senior Zhu Lan Ness was recognized for the Blue Devils.
The first team was filled out by Columbus’ Hannah Fox (Sr.), New Glarus’ Grace Nommensen (So.), Belleville’s Ava Foley (Jr.) and Wisconsin Heights’ duo of Kyle Doherty (Jr.) and Daryn Schaefer (Jr.).
Fox was named the Capitol Conference Player of the Year. Nommensen was the only other unanimous first-team selection.
Poynette juniors Leah Hutchinson and Olivia Radewan were named to the second team, as was Lodi junior Sam Klann.
Columbus’ tandem of McKenzye Bruss (Sr.) and Taylor Raley (Jr.), Belleville’s Callie Smith (Jr.), New Glarus’ Alexah Mellenberger (Sr.) and Cambridge’s Taylor Stenklyft (Jr.) rounded out the second team.
Puma senior Jessica Bruchs earned honorable mention all-conference, along with Wisconsin Heights sophomore Emily VanRiper and Cambridge junior Audrianne Kieler.