The Lodi girls tennis team came away with a split in a pair of non-conference duals last week.
On Aug. 26, the Blue Devils dropped a 5-2 decision to host Reedsburg.
Lodi bounced back the following day and knocked off visiting Stoughton 4-3.
The Blue Devils will be at home on Sept. 2. They will host Wayland Adacemy at 4 p.m.
Reedsburg 5
Lodi 2
Both of Lodi’s wins came in singles play.
At No. 1 singles, the Blue Devils’ Allison Larsen came from behind to beat Gabby Weis 4-6, 7-5, 10-5.
Rachel Winters had the other win for Lodi at No. 2 singles. She knocked off Katelyn Wilhelm 6-3, 6-0.
Reedsburg’s Emma Rockweiler defeated Caroline Karls 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, while the Beavers’ Halle Hahn blanked Brooke Bacon 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 4 spot.
Reedsburg won all three doubles matches.
The Beavers’ No. 1 tandem of Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood bested Lexy Karls and Rylee Schneider 6-1, 6-4, while No. 2 Yerly Rothwell and Ashley Crary rallied to beat Mira Potter and Ava Glaser 2-6, 6-1, 10-6. Stephanie Torres and Maria Ruiz dowend Emma Steinberg and Tessa Pertzborn 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Lodi 4
Stoughton 3
In a total team effort, the Blue Devils got two singles and two doubles wins to knock off the Vikings.
Larsen picked up her second win of the week after beating Malia Rippe 6-0, 6-1, while Winters won by the same score over Samantha Weber.
Stoughton’s Lauren Model thwarted Caroline Karls 6-7 (6), 6-2, 10-5 at No. 3 singles, while the Vikings’ No. 4 singles player Anja Royko took care of Bacon 6-1, 6-0.
Lexy Karls and Schneider picked up the first doubles win after besting Shannon Gibbons and Mikayla Wheeler 6-4, 6-1.
Potter and Glaser had the final win. They had a 6-4, 7-5 triumph over Catelyn Jaskulke and Sierra Bergman.
At No. 3 doubles, Stoughton’s Jordan Bellisle and Alana Ringen beat Sami Rake and Ava Ballweg 6-4, 6-2.